The actor turned politician decided to serve Ghanaians by cleaning up some filth in the streets and gutters of Abelemkpe.

Mr Dumelo is eying the Ayawaso West Wuguon parliamentarian seat after he picked forms and passed vetting to contest the NDC primaries in the constituency.

Perhaps, a time to remind the the electorates that he is in to serve. Sharing photos of his community work, he wrote “I joined a group of ladies and gentlemen this morning to clean up the streets and gutters of Abelemkpe. #idey4u”

See more photos from the actor’s communal labour via the the post below.