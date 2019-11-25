The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer and the actor seem to have become very close in recent years.

Dumelo’s wife took to Instagram to share photos and videos of the ex-President’s latest visit to the family.

In one of the short videos, Mahama is seen playing with Dumelo’s son. “When uncle John paid little John a visit,” the caption reads.

Dumelo began his political career a few years ago, but has quickly risen up the ladder in Ghana’s politics.

He was a strong campaigner for Mahama during the 2016 general elections and continues to support the former’s bid to return to the Presidency.

The 35-year-old is currently the parliamentary aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

He became the party’s parliamentary candidate after securing 758 votes representing over 88% of the total votes cast.

Dumelo has already hit the ground running with his campaign ahead of next year’s general elections.