Photos: Pastor Chris' daughter Sharon and husband welcome first child

In a post on his Instagram page, the proud father shared a photo of the hand of the baby girl.

A few minutes after, the official Facebook page of Pastor Chris' Christ Embassy church had also announced the birth of the girl.

Pulse Ghana

Captioning the photo, Frimpong revealed the name of the baby girl as Arielle Rachell-Marisse Frimpong.

Pastor Chris couldn’t hide how joyful he felt. In a post, he also shared a photo of baby Arielle.

He captioned his post, “So thrilled with boundless joy to welcome my new baby granddaughter, Arielle Rachelle-Marise. We’re all full of praise to the Lord for His priceless gift and grace through Sharon & Phil, parents of the newborn. Glory to God."