RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Photos: Pastor Chris' daughter Sharon and husband welcome first child

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

It's so fun to know that there's a little bundle of joy in there and we are happy Pastor Chris' daughter Sharon and her husband on welcoming their first child.

Pastor Chris' daughter Sharon and husband welcome first child
Pastor Chris' daughter Sharon and husband welcome first child Pulse Ghana

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's daughter Carissa Sharon and her Ghanaian husband, Philip Frimpong, have welcomed their first child. Frimpong announced on the news of their childbirth on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

Recommended articles

In a post on his Instagram page, the proud father shared a photo of the hand of the baby girl.

A few minutes after, the official Facebook page of Pastor Chris' Christ Embassy church had also announced the birth of the girl.

Pastor Chris' post
Pastor Chris' post Pulse Ghana

Captioning the photo, Frimpong revealed the name of the baby girl as Arielle Rachell-Marisse Frimpong.

Pastor Chris couldn’t hide how joyful he felt. In a post, he also shared a photo of baby Arielle.

He captioned his post, “So thrilled with boundless joy to welcome my new baby granddaughter, Arielle Rachelle-Marise. We’re all full of praise to the Lord for His priceless gift and grace through Sharon & Phil, parents of the newborn. Glory to God."

Pastor Chris' post
Pastor Chris' post Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

Man wakes up with a female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend