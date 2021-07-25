RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Photos: Victoria ‘Nkonkonsa’ Lebene gets a Bachelor's Degree from AUCC

Media personality Victoria Lebene has bagged a Bachelor's degree from the African University College of Communication (AUCC).

Lebene was one of the graduating students at AUCC's 17th graduation ceremony held on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

The actress received a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Development Communication.

The wife of blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah a.k.a. Nkonkonsa, expressed her joy in completing her first degree on social media.

In the social media video, Lebene encouraged others like her to focus on whatever they are doing and know that with determination they can be anything.

"You can be anything you want to be.......IT IS POSSIBLE! Just make up your mind, get at it, go hard at it, don’t give up. EARN YOUR CROWN QUEENS! CELEBRATION ."

