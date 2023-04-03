‘Please, I am thinking about myself!' - Jackie Appiah runs from LGBTQ+ brouhaha [WATCH]

“Please I am minding my own business,” she said to the roar of laughter from host MzGee and the rest of the panel.

The issue of LGBTQ dominated the conversation on the show as various guests gave their two cents on the matter which has become a raging debate in Ghana.

Her colleague, James Gardiner who spoke on the matter said he did not care what people did when it came to sexuality.

“I really don’t care what people do behind closed doors or who they get into bed with…That’s their thing,” he said.

Although it cracked some of her colleagues up, it didn’t sit well with a section of netizens on social media, as they have lambasted the actress for choosing to remain silent over the issue.

According to them, Jackie Appiah should have condemned the act, adding that her influence could have gone a long way to transform the minds of people.

Social media has been on fire after President Akufo-Addo defied the position of his government and shying away from telling Kamala Harris in the face the position of the country on homosexuality.

It can be recalled that when Kamala underscored the need to widen and respect the rights of the LGBTQ community during a press conference at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo disclosed that his government had intervened to modify the current anti-LGBTQ Bill which has attracted wide condemnation, even from the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

Ghana’s lawmaking body is seeking to pass the Proper Human Sexual Rights & Ghanaian Family Values Bill also known as the Anti-Gay Bill.

The Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee laid a report on the Bill in Parliament before it rose to recess on Friday, March 31.