Police officers jam vigorously to political campaign song while at post (video)

The lively moment occurred during a routine patrol, and it quickly became a talking point within the community. Kofi Akpaloo’s campaign song, known for its catchy rhythm, has been gaining popularity, and it appears even law enforcement couldn’t resist joining in.

The police command has yet to comment on the matter. However, the video of the dancing officers has sparked both amusement and discussion about the balance between duty and morale among police personnel.

About Kofi Akpaloo

Kofi Akpaloo is one of the presidential candidates for the upcoming 2024 general elections in December. He is contesting under the ticket of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), which he formed after dissolving the Independent People’s Party (IPP) in 2017. This will be the candidate’s first time contesting in Ghana’s presidential elections.

In 2012, the IPP, formed in 2011, contested for five seats in the 2012 parliamentary elections but won none.

In 2016, Akpaloo again attempted to contest in the Presidential elections but was disqualified by the Electoral Commission (EC).

