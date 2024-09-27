ADVERTISEMENT
Police officers jam vigorously to political campaign song while at post (video)

Dorcas Agambila

In a now-viral video, some policewomen at a checkpoint, were seen dancing energetically to a political campaign song while on duty.

The incident, which caught the attention of passersby, featured the officers grooving to Kofi Akpaloo's Liberal Party of Ghana campaign song.

The lively moment occurred during a routine patrol, and it quickly became a talking point within the community. Kofi Akpaloo’s campaign song, known for its catchy rhythm, has been gaining popularity, and it appears even law enforcement couldn’t resist joining in.

The police command has yet to comment on the matter. However, the video of the dancing officers has sparked both amusement and discussion about the balance between duty and morale among police personnel.

Kofi Akpaloo is one of the presidential candidates for the upcoming 2024 general elections in December. He is contesting under the ticket of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), which he formed after dissolving the Independent People’s Party (IPP) in 2017. This will be the candidate’s first time contesting in Ghana’s presidential elections.

In 2012, the IPP, formed in 2011, contested for five seats in the 2012 parliamentary elections but won none.

In 2016, Akpaloo again attempted to contest in the Presidential elections but was disqualified by the Electoral Commission (EC).

He is also the owner of Doveson Lovell & Co. From October 2005 to January 2007, Akpaloo served as Financial Reporting Accountant for Northern Trust Corporation and was also Financial Controller for Presdel Group Between February 2002 and October 2005.

