Bettie Jenifer, 44, was fatally shot in the head in the parking lot of her Maryland office building during closing hours.

Police had described the suspect as “a black male with a think build and black hair, wearing a dark shirt and pants.”

The police released the sketch Friday. They haven’t named a suspect or a motive yet.

Jenifer married the Ghanaian actor last October.

But it emerged after her murder that she was still in the process of divorcing Kedrick Jenifer, a convicted Baltimore-area drug dealer serving a 20-year sentence in federal prison, whose house in Bowie she was reportedly living in.

Police say their investigators do not believe the murder was random.

“It was very brazen – it happened in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses," police department spokesman George Mathews told The Associated Press at the time.