Bob Risky’s 28th birthday party was slated to happen Saturday night,31st August 2019, but armed police officers stormed the venue in Lagos, to halt the party just when it was starting.

The police officers sacked everyone at the premises and cordoned off the area. Reasons for the party’s shutdown is unclear but reports say the police acted upon intelligence gathered.“I can confirm that we sealed off the place based on credible information. That is all I will say for now until the operation is over.” punchng.com quoted the Nigeria Police service P.R.O, to have said.

READ ALSO: Dozens of fans arrested for openning Dj Arafat's coffin to ensure he was the one

Bob Risky revealed it cost him N20 million to organize the party, which was expected to host popular faces on social media. The controversial Nigerian Barbie doll, later apologize to the guests she invited and offered to gift her birthday cake to a fan.

“I know it’s painful, especially those of you who travel to Nigeria to celebrate me don’t worry. I Love you all … Haters wanna see me down..... lmao it a matter of time ... If you are getting married dis weekend pls come and have dis cake.” Bob Risky wrote.

Watch more from the video.