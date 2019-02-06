Knowing Rosemond Brown who is also popularly called Akuapem Poloo, some fans expected her to land her venomous antics on Nana Tornado over his derogatory comments about her but surprisingly, she decided to rather react in a kind and loving way, expressing how she loves and respects Nana Tornado who has been described as her testosterone version.

In a new video sighted by pulse.com.gh Nana Tornado has sent a new message to Rosemond Brown. He said his “daft” comments about the fast-rising actress was only for showbiz and that he actually loves Poloo too.

READ ALSO: Princess Shyngle lists all the types of men she dated, wonders why is none is Mr Right

He also expressed interest in having dinner with Poloo and we can’t wait to see that happen as it will also look like the official burial ceremony for their 'infant beef' which will pave way for the birds with the same feather to peacefully flock together.

Or what do you think?