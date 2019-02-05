Taking to social media, the 'tapoli' figure actress has listed the type of men she has dated and she posed one great question that we will need scholars like Abraham Maslow to answer and tell us why Princess Shyngle isn't topping needs chart of any "Mr Right" out there.

"I’ve already met... Mr Player, Mr Stupid, Mr idiot, Mr I’m not married, Mr psycho, Mr footballer, Mr Cheap, Mr lazy, Mr User, Mr Know it all, Mr Musician, Mr Control freak, Mr Stalker..." Princess wrote on Instagram page and later asked: "Where the hell is Mr Right?"

Abraham Maslow is of blessed memory, however, we are also aware that we have some very smart Pulse.com.gh readers so kindly check out Miss Shyngle's post below and help her get the answer to "Where the hell is Mr Right?

To also refresh your memory about the men Princess Shyngle has dated and captured in her list, we have D Black who is the musician, Michael Essien who is the footballer. We don't know Mr Cheap, Mr Psycho, Mr Lazy and the others yet, however, you can also give us a wild guess but don't the question is; where the hell is Princess Shyngle's Mr Right?