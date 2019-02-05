Sources close to Becca has confirmed the news to pulse.com.gh with information that the “Gina” singer welcomed a baby girl over the weekend, Saturday specifically.

READ ALSO: Pappy Kojo and girlfriend lock lips in a booed up shot

The Zylofon signed star is said to have extremely kept her pregnancy a secret from almost all her close friends until she delivered and informed a number of them in her close circles.

The baby girl becomes the first daughter for the couple and we at Pulse.com.gh extend our Congratulations to Becca and her family.