The rapper when he appeared on the Delay Show last year revealed he was dating someone for five years but refused to reveal the lucky lady’s personality by then.

READ ALSO: Sandra Ankobiah puts her bikini body on display

However, some days after the interview, the said lady’s identity was revealed as one well-endowed Sandra Parker who lives between Ghana, UK and Germany.

After some number of publications about Sandra’s identity, the lovers once in a while share photos of them together on social media and we’ve just seen a new one of them locking lips in a hotshot.

See that below and warm up for more loved up shots in 10 day's time.