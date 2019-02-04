The celebrity lawyer sure knows how to entertain her followers with photos because this new bikini shots she shared will very likely keep your attention for some time whilst you watch till your jaws drop off.

This becomes the first time Sandra Ankobiah shares a very up close shot of her body ever since she debunked reports that suggested that she went under the knife to enhance her beauty.

According to Sandra, she is only gaining weight and that is quite visible in this her new bikini shots which leaves less to your imagination. She captioned one of the photos "New life, who dis??!"

Certainly, we don't have a doubt that this is a new life for Miss Ankobiah because she took a long break from sharing bikini photos on social media till recently.