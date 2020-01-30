The Gambian actress who shot to fame after relocating to Ghana but now living with her fiancé in America has been accused countless times of being one of the female socialites who sleep with men for an income to slay online.

It’s believed that at the back of this perception, Princess is redirecting fans who label her as a prostitute to also go and sleep with men to make money than sneaking into her DM to beg for money.

She shared a post that reads “if anyone sends one more DM begging for money I’ll slap you.” and added that “You think it’s easy out here making money abi. Even if I fucked for it it still works Abeg. Don’t make me slap you, go out there and hustle like I did Abeg no one can brag in peace anymore”.

See her post below.