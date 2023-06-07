I almost married Tracey Boakye, I love her - Prophet Kumchacha reveals

"Diamond Appiah needs deliverance. Being a billionaire doesn't exempt her from needing deliverance. The Bible says in Proverbs 13:7, 'There is one who makes himself rich, yet has nothing.' Diamond talks too much, and in this world, anyone who talks excessively will get into trouble with their enemies," he said.

Advising Tracey Boakye to distance herself from friends like Diamond Appiah, he said he believes Diamond is envious over her growth and lifestyle. Whilst at it, Kumchacha professed his love for the married actress.

"I have a lot of love for Tracey Boakye. I almost married her, but someone else took over. She is very humble and respectful. However, she doesn't have good friends, and they will betray her," he advised.

Kumchacha went on to lambast Diamond Appiah and Nana Brown, likening them to birds of the same feather. "Diamond and Nana Brown are bad people. They truly are birds of the same feather. Diamond is 55 years old and behaves like a child," he said.

Digging into the bible to address the ongoing drama, he said "the Bible says in Proverbs 9:13 that a foolish woman talks a lot, and that's how Diamond is behaving. Remember, a year ago she insulted Osei Kwame Despite, and that was disrespectful. She's disgraceful. Instead of hating on Tracey Boakye, Diamond should find a husband".

Prophet Kumchacha's comments come at the back of the ongoing controversy surrounding leaked audio conversations between Appiah and her former best friend, Nana Brown, which have sparked controversy on social media.

