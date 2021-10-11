Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: Tug of war as influential women split awards

Although the categories are male-dominated, women proved that their powers can’t be undermined, and they confirmed that by splitting the accolades.

Wife of Ghanaian afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy, Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla picked up the “Health & Fitness Influencer of the Year,” popular lifestyle influencer Anne Kusi-Gyamfi won the “Beauty & Lifestyle Influencer of the Year,” Ghanaian-Russian fashionista Anny picked up the “Fashion Influencer of the Year.”

Other strong categories like “Travel & Leisure Influencer of the Year,” “Arts Influencer of the Year,” “YouTube Influencer of the Year,” “Podcast Influencer of the Year” and “TikTok Influencer of the Year,” were won by females.

Another tough category “Instagram Influencer of the Year”, which is envied by many nominees, was won by popular female Instagram influencer, Janiece.

Finally, Kenyan TikTok and YouTube star Swiry Nyar Kano, who is known for using her platforms to project the positive image of Africa, won the “Positive Impact Influencer of the Year” (This is a Pan-African award).

If you missed the winners, see below the full list:

Most Influential Actor of the Year - Willie_chembez (William O. Lamptey)

Health & Fitness Influencer of the Year - @drlouisa_s (Dr Louisa)

Beauty & Lifestyle Influencer of the Year - @___cookie_xx (Anne Kusi-Gyamfi)

Fashion Influencer of the Year - @annyjustnow (ANNY Just Now)

Travel & Leisure Influencer of the Year - @cycy_travels (Cycy Travels)

Food Influencer of the Year - @menscookgh (Men’s Cook Catering)

Media Influencer of the Year - @Madeinghana (Made in Ghana)

Blogger Influencer of the Year - @sikaofficial1 (SIKA OFFICIAL)

Sports Influencer of the Year - @NuhuAdams (Nuhu Adams)

Business Influencer of the Year - @parlenzy (Desmond Bredu)

Music Influencer of the Year - @stonebwoyb (Stonebwoy)

Arts Influencer of the Year - @aewura_art (The Pencil Lady)

Photography Influencer of the Year - -@Focusnblur (Focus and Blur)

Dance Influencer of the Year - @liyadances (Liya)

Comedy Influencer of the Year - @_madeinghana_ (Made in Ghana)

LinkedIn Influencer of the Year - Gabriel Aryee

Podcast Influencer of the Year - amisdiaries (Ami Shikah)

Facebook Influencer of the Year - Stan Belove

Instagram Influencer of the Year - @janiece.emefa (Janiece)

YouTube Influencer of the Year - @ama_governor_ (Ama Governor)

Positive Impact Influencer of the Year (This is a Pan-African award)

Swiry Nyar Kano (Kenya)

Twitter Influencer of the Year - @gyaigyimii (KALYJAY)

TikTok Influencer of the Year - @_asantewaaaa_ (Martina Dwamena)