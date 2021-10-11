At the awards ceremony held over the weekend, the fast-growing content creator grabbed two awards to compliment his work as a social media influencer. The skit actor emerged Comedy Influencer of the Year.
Pulse Influencer Awards; Comedian Made In Ghana grabs two awards in style (WATCH)
Ghanaian Comedian Made In Ghana has been honoured at the Pulse Influencer Awards.
Made In Ghana, real name Richard Frimpong, was also adjudged Media Influencer of the Year at the awards scheme organized by Pulse Ghana to honour and celebrate influencers in the digital space.
The comedian went home with a gift box from Showmax and other sponsors of the maiden edition awards show that saw hundreds present at the premises of Pulse Ghana office in Accra.
Taking to social media to celebrate his win, Made In Ghana shared photos from the awards night and wrote "2 awards in a night! @pulseghana I guess this is a record?❤️🔥 (comedy and media influencer)".
"I also want to use this medium to thank you all for your unflinching support over the years. Hoping to make it up to you all soon. Thank you," he added.
Made In Ghana, who has started gaining attention on social media within the past two years, hopes to become a popular Ghanaian actor. His ability to perfectly mimicking Shatta Wale also propelled his fame on social media.
He shared his journey with us during an exclusive interview recorded earlier this year.
