The rapper's father died after he was involved in an accident with his son whilst travelling from Akosombo to Accra. The accident happened yesterday and the Ghanaian musician came out unhurt with his father initially reported to be in critical condition.

Quamina MP

However, from the latest update, Quamina MP's father was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Akuse Government Hospital. "He was pronounced dead on arrival. They were rushed to the hospital I am at," a worker from the Akuse Hospital shared the sad news in a WhatsApp.

According to him, the "Family And Gees" rapper was shattered upon the developments after the accident. "Quamina was literally on the ground crying when they arrived," the witness said in WhatsApp conversation seen by pulse.com.gh.

Quamina MP is yet to make any comment publicly following this sad development. However, fans of the young musician have been grieving with him. "I just hope the news I’m hearing from Quamina MP’s camp no be true," a Twitter user @fyne_fii wrote.

Another fan @JLevelz tweets to say that "@Quamina_mp is the right person to say he walked through the valley of the shadow of death Rest in Peace to the father tho herh life is never guranteed".

Some celebrities and musicians have also been grieving with Quamina MP. TV3 Entertainment journalist, MzGee, tweeted "Hmmmmm @quaminamp_ ! It's well with your soul. May God strengthen you and yours" with Medikal saying that "Pray for Quamina Mp".

Hours after the accident, Ghanaian singer, Eazzy, who featured Quamina MP on her latest 'Duna' track which has gone viral for its 'Duna Challenge' has also taken to social media to thank God for the life of the singer. "Thank you, God! Thank You," she tweeted.