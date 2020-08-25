According to the Ghanaian singer, she has been passionate about her career and that saw her getting connected to the Accra FM presenter. Queen Haizel admitted she started talking to Nana Romeo and it got to a point that exchanged nudes.

Nana Romeo of Accra FM

Speaking on TV Africa, she said " he wanted to take advantage of me, he told me he was going to help get out there but I should visit him. We started doing video calls, he was showing me things on cam, I will show him my thighs, I was making him know I was ready for this".

The 'Yetwem' singer continued her narration that " it got to a time he said he didn't want me to do things on cam" adding that Nana Romeo once came to her house. " I was in the washroom, so I just wore my robe to meet him and bring him inside," she said.

Queen Haizel

Haizel, who raked headlines recently for claiming she returned to Ghana from Barbados with a bus, stated that Romeo didn't even want to talk about her music when he got into the house but wanted to have an affair with her. She said she refused and Romeo cursed her and the whole encounter brings sorrow to her.

Watch her say it all in the video below.