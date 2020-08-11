The controversial singer has been trending on social media since yesterday after shocking everyone with her claim.

According to her, she didn’t board a straight bus – instead, she boarded different buses one at a time.

Queen Haizel revealed this during an interview on Zylofon FM with Sammy Flex.

“I travelled from Barbados to Ghana through bus. It wasn’t one bus – I boarded different buses,” she claimed.

When asked which route she used, she claimed she doesn’t remember but the only route she remembers is Jamaica.

This is not the first time she has made such shocking claims.

In January this year, she claimed in an interview that she gets over 17 orgasms every day and wouldn’t mind cutting her clitoris to focus on music.

And just last month, she stirred up another controversy after some media outlets reported that she had died. Her publicist came out a few days later to say she is alive and well.

It seems she wants to she wants to thrive on controversies considering her public utterances and sensual social media posts.

Watch her interview below.