The outspoken radio presenter who works with Despite Media's Neat FM got hitched at a ceremony this morning, Saturday 27th March 2021, to the love of her life by the name Nana Yaw aka Jayessah.

The couple held a colourful engagement ceremony that saw them dressing in beautiful kente and later proceeded to have a white wedding a ceremony attended families of the couple and friends to the newlyweds.

Abena Moet, born Lordina Obeng, was a snapchat star known for her rib-cracking jokes and lifestyle before joining Okay FM for a segment on Abeiku Santana's DriveTime. Abena is loved for her blunt opinion when discussing the latest entertainment news on the radio.

See some highlights from her wedding in the posts below.