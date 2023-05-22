Random people call me at dawn to let me know how my music helped them – Kofi Kinaata

For Kinaata, his fans serve as his greatest motivation, and his musical journey goes beyond monetary gains.

He expressed immense joy knowing that his music has touched the hearts of many and made a significant difference in their lives.

Kinaata shared instances where people, overcome with emotions, reached out to him in the early hours of the morning, thanking him for the profound impact his music had on them.

His songs, such as "Susuka" and "Confession," struck deep chords within listeners due to their meaningful lyrics and messages. These heartfelt connections meant more to Kinaata than achieving fame or topping charts.

Despite his growing popularity, Kinaata remains humble and appreciative of his dedicated fan base. Their unwavering support serves as a constant inspiration for him to create music that resonates with their lives.