He was crossed by a naked woman; Edem's team breaks silence on 'near fatal' accident

"Musician Edem Goget'em escaped what is described by the MTTD division of the Tesano Police Service as near Fatal accident.

On Sunday, 10th of December, the Musician after his appearance on United Television had an accident on the George Walker bush High way, where a 'naked' woman crossed his path out of nowhere," the statement said.

It continued that "Edem's car turned upside down after the impact but the artiste is very fine. Edem is currently complying with the police service for due process as the case is still under investigation.

Edem has assured his availability to assist with investigations when need be. Edem assures all his fans that he is safe, fully active and kicking."

Edem's team issues statement on near fatal accident Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, according to Citinewsroom.com the Ghanaian rapper known in private life as Anthony Denning Agbeviadey has been granted a GH₵50,000 after he was arraigned in court for knocking down a woman believed to be in her 40s.