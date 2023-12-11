ADVERTISEMENT
He was crossed by a naked woman; Edem's team breaks silence on 'near fatal' accident

Selorm Tali

The management team of Ghanaian rapper, Edem, has issued a press statement on reports about his involvement in an accident.

Edem
Edem

Earlier reports claimed that Edem's car knocked down a pedestrian on the George Walker Bush Highway around 2 a.m. last Saturday. The rapper is said to have been on his way from UTV's United Showbiz show.

"Musician Edem Goget'em escaped what is described by the MTTD division of the Tesano Police Service as near Fatal accident.

On Sunday, 10th of December, the Musician after his appearance on United Television had an accident on the George Walker bush High way, where a 'naked' woman crossed his path out of nowhere," the statement said.

It continued that "Edem's car turned upside down after the impact but the artiste is very fine. Edem is currently complying with the police service for due process as the case is still under investigation.

Edem has assured his availability to assist with investigations when need be. Edem assures all his fans that he is safe, fully active and kicking."

Meanwhile, according to Citinewsroom.com the Ghanaian rapper known in private life as Anthony Denning Agbeviadey has been granted a GH₵50,000 after he was arraigned in court for knocking down a woman believed to be in her 40s.

He was charged with two counts of careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm.

