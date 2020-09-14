The reigning VGMA Reggae and Dancehall Artiste of the Year dislocated his arm whilst he was performing at the show. He was on stage to clash with Kamelyon as a curtain-raiser for the show but few minutes into their clash, the 'Who Send Dem' singer dislocated his arm.

Before leaving the stage, Ras Kuuku made his condition known to the audience. Though the incident appeared to have been a minor injury, new photos surfacing online show that it was a serious issue and the Reggae and Dancehall Artiste was rushed to the hospital.

One of the photos shows the ‘Puom’ boss lying on a hospital bed and another in a wheelchair. According to reports, Ras Kuuku after scans and checks is responding to treatment and has been discharged from the Ridge Hospital.

Ras Kuuku