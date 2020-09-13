After weeks of extensive hype and endless social media trends, the two clashed at Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Saturday, September 12, for a dancehall battle dubbed “Asaase Sound Clash”.

The show kicked off with impressive performances from MzVee, Kamelyeon and 2020 VGMA “Reggae-Dancehall Artiste of the Year”, Ras Kuuku. The curtain-raiser featured a clash between Ras Kuuku and Kamelyeon – who proved their worth and mettle in the dancehall fraternity in Ghana.

This was followed by Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale’s clash where the two spend hours dropping hits after hits from their catalogues.

Some of Stonebwoy’s hottest songs like “Top Skanka”, “Wicked”, “Ololo”, “Shuga”, “Most Original”, “Nominate” and “Putuu” came to life while some of Shatta Wale’s hits like “Ayoo”, “Melissa”, “My Level” and “Mahama Paper” lit up the stage.

During the clash, they dropped some hot freestyles intermittently to prove that miming isn’t the only option to conquer opponents.

Over-all, both artistes dished out over 40 hit singles each.

However, Asaase Radio, the organisers, refused to announce the winner despite massive votes from fans from both musicians. They said Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy crushed COVID-19.

Watch their performances below.