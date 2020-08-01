Seani B with his well curated show shuffled between hit records of both artistes — Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale — within the 3-hour period amid other Caribbean jams before interviewing them.

Stonebwoy in his comments about the initiative says, “down memory lane me and Shatta Wale have done this before but we weren’t this ‘global’ but for the culture I think this is the right time to live it proper in a more diversified way which includes business so the people know whaagwaan.”

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale clashes before in 2010 at a ceremony staged at the beach in Accra and saw Stonebwoy emerging as the winner.

In the chat with Seani B, Stonebwoy spoke about the first Caribbean collaboration he had with Gappy Ranks that opened the doors to his international presence; and led to further international collaborations.

Photo from Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale's peace conference

Explaining his points further, Stonebwoy added: “Some people also feel it would be chaos if me and Shatta Wale clash owing to previous incidents.

“From the beginning it didn’t start from a business perspective; it started out as everybody defending their turf and it got to the VGMAs (Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2020) but now there is peace and unity in the game.

“But now it is a business venture and the idea is to exploit that purposely and the main reason is to #Clash2CrushCOVID.”

Seani B is a seasoned and celebrated international reggae and dancehall curator who plays for BBC 1Xtra. His syndicated radio programme airs in Ghana on Asaase Radio every Friday, from 20:00hrs GMT to 23:00hrs GMT.

News spread across social media earlier this week on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 about Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy headlining the campaign to crush the global pandemic, COVID-19, in Ghana.