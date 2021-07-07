'It is not to turn you on' - Reggie Rockstone's savage reply to fan who said his beards turn her off

A fan whilst commenting on a post by the Hip Life legend decided to 'beard shame' him when she wrote that "your beard is a turn off to be very honest".

The comment attracted the attention of Reggie Rockstone who had the best savage reply. In response, he said, "it is not to turn you on young lady".

The 'Different You, Different Me' rapper didn't end there, he went on to slam the lady, reminding her that he is married and his wife likes his beards that way. "My wife is fine with it so it is "on".

Reggie Rockstone is married to Dr Zilla Hagbangsugloim Limann, a medical practitioner who is the daughter of former Ghanaian President, Dr Hilla Liman. The pair tied the knot in 2001 and they are blessed with 3 kids namely, Ricci, Zuzu, and Renji- Zaida.

Reggie Rockstone and family Pulse Ghana