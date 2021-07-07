RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'It is not to turn you on' - Reggie Rockstone's savage reply to fan who said his beards turn her off

Selorm Tali

Reggie Rockstone is protecting his self-esteem in a way worth learning and appreciating.

On social media these days, it's become more evident that opinions are like noses so if you are not guarded, you'll be gagged with people projecting their insecurity into you. Thanks to Grandpa Reggie, he is showing us how to handle some of these troll comments.

A fan whilst commenting on a post by the Hip Life legend decided to 'beard shame' him when she wrote that "your beard is a turn off to be very honest".

The comment attracted the attention of Reggie Rockstone who had the best savage reply. In response, he said, "it is not to turn you on young lady".

The 'Different You, Different Me' rapper didn't end there, he went on to slam the lady, reminding her that he is married and his wife likes his beards that way. "My wife is fine with it so it is "on".

Reggie Rockstone is married to Dr Zilla Hagbangsugloim Limann, a medical practitioner who is the daughter of former Ghanaian President, Dr Hilla Liman. The pair tied the knot in 2001 and they are blessed with 3 kids namely, Ricci, Zuzu, and Renji- Zaida.

Reggie Rockstone and family

The legendary rapper apart from being known as the founder of Hip Life is well known for being vocal and a Pan Africanist who does not take pride in falling for Western Culture despite living in the U.K and U.S for years.

