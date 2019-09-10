The loud Ghanaian social media commentator, released his debut single "Megye" and it has been met with backlash from fans, who described the song as wack. With this thought from fans, the song has gathered over 12,000 dislikes against 1000 likes on YouTube.

According to Archipalgo, Reggie Rockstone has also passed a comment about his song, which he finds negative. Reacting to that, the US-based Ghanaian, decided to descend on the founder of Ghana’s hiplife genre.

READ ALSO: Hell is not real; everyone will go to heaven - Nikki Samonas

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Palago Mufasa, describe the Ghanaian rapper as someone who wouldn’t be his mate should they have started singing at the same time. A comment which many find disrespectful.

Watch the video below and share your thoughts with us too.