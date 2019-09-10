Though according to the Christian religion, hell is the destination for evil souls and sinners, where its dwellers will be subjected to eternal torture in an inferno, the Ghanaian actress believes this is not true.

In an interview sighted by pulse.com.gh, Nikki explained that everyone is the child of God, therefore, everyone will go to the father heaven after death because God’s children certainly deserve a better place.

Speaking to Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, the Ghanaian actress said “Everyone will go to Heaven, once you’re a child of God you’ll go to Heaven and we’re all children of God because he created us all.”

Nikki Samonas

She continued that, “I can’t tell if hell is real. I don’t really believe it’s real, I don’t want to even think about it. Nobody wants pain, agony or torture. So to me, Hell is nonexistent. I’ll always think positive and I want my friends and family to think same.”

