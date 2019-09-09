According to Delay, the actress and Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr got married legally and were planning to have a white wedding, with a wedding gown purchased and invitations sent out but unfortunately, the wedding did not come off.

Recounting those moments on The Delay Show, Juliet Ibrahim mentioned that “ it was a very crazy experience that period … because there were no reasons given to me at that time. There were just different excuses as to why it couldn’t happen”

READ ALSO: Sleeping with producers won't make you a star - Martha Ankomah to new actresses

Delay, the host of the show, opined that Juliet’s lifestyle as an actress is one of the reasons the Safo Kantanka cancelled her white wedding and she said, young as she was by then and drowning in love, she could have adjusted her lifestyle to suit the family’s wish if she was told.

Juliet Ibrahim and Ex- husband, Kwadwo Safo Jnr

“I didn’t hear it from them, my ex-husband didn’t tell me that. In the beginning, he knew who I was before he chased me … if that was the problem they had, they should have told me but nobody came to tell me that. If he broke down that this is what I want, I would know how to handle things but we didn’t have that conversation where he said anybody had issues with me” pulse.com.gh heard Juliet say.

Watch the video below to hear more from the actress.