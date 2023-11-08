This candid statement came during a conversation on a movie set when she was confronted with a challenging question about organ donation
'I would donate my kidney to Ned Nwoko than my father' - Regina Daniels
Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has expressed her willingness to donate a kidney to her husband, Ned Nwoko, who is also the father of her children, rather than her own biological father.
Regina Daniels explained that if her father and the father of her children were both in a hospital with kidney complications, she would prioritize saving Senator Ned Nwoko for the sake of her sons. Her response highlighted her deep concern for her children's happiness and well-being.
Regina Daniels stated that preserving the health and life of her children's father is a top concern for her as a mother.
She indicated her desire to donate her kidney to her husband, emphasising the importance of her children having both parents in their lives.
"As a mother, I will donate my kidney to my children's father not because he is my husband but because I don't want my children to grow up without a father," she said.
Netizens praised Regina Daniels' thoughtful decision and praised her for putting her children's pleasure and well-being first.
