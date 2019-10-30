The then-unknown ladies, now identified as Helen and Susan, were captured and handcuffed yesterday, following an order by the Nigerian singer to get them apprehended and sued for defaming him.

Their arrest, however, came with a backlash over how the girls were arrested by unknown personalities who might not be police officers, coupled with how they were threatened to be manhandled in the video that taped their arrest.

Before their arrest, the girls have already apologized, stating that their claims in the viral video were intended for a social media prank and jokes. Now, the singer has heard their plea as he has ordered for their release.

However, Davido is not taking it lightly on tweeps who opined that he overreacted to the video by getting the girls arrested. See his back and forth tweets with fans below.