Last week, a viral video surfaced online, in which the then-unknown girls bitterly insulted Davido, claiming that he impregnated one of them but refusing to take responsibility for the pregnancy.

The Nigerian singer denied the claim, describing it as “audio pregnancy” but has, however, vowed to get them arrested for defaming him. The girls later shared another video retracting their claim by saying that the allegations were only a prank for jokes.

Their plea fell on Davido’s deaf ear, who still insisted the girls must face justice, for creating such a hurting story moments after his girlfriend delivered their first son. He even offered a cash prize for anyone who’ll help him find the girls.

In a new video seen by pulse.com.gh, the girls have now been arrested and handcuffed. It’s yet to be known the next line of action if the singer will proceed to sue them for defaming him as he promised. Watch the video below.