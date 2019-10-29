The daughter of Femi Otedola, a Nigerian billionaire, took to social media to tell the world how she surprised her boyfriend by taking him to the concert of a musician he was so anxious to attend his show.

Temi wrote: “On our second date ever (17th February 2017) you made me watch youtube videos of Andrea Bocelli singing for like 2 hours lol and said if you could see anyone live in concert it would be him. Well almost 3 years later I managed to surprise you with tickets to his show”

Mr Eazi who has been dating Temi for over 2 years now, replied her post saying “Haha I remember I was so sick about to go on tour & I played Andrea nonstop!! Lol!! Thank You so much, my love! For an unforgettable experience!!! U don finish me!!”

See photos from their date night below, which has left fans to fall in love with their love one more time.