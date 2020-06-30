In a loved up, video pulse.com.gh has sighted, the founder of the Anointed Palace Chapel bathed his wife with sweet words in a manner that can melt your heart. “ My small baby, my lover one, the one I love so much and I swear I can die for you,” he assured her.

Reverend Obofour’s wife, Queen Ciara, could not resist reassuring her husband too. With smiles and giggles, she said “I love you honey … my soulmate” and Obofour said to her “and my God” after which they blew a kiss to their camera.

The man of God also seized the moment to confirm his giving birth to triplets a few weeks ago when he said “ me I dey plus my wife, the hottest girl in town, mother of five, she looks like a 21-year-old”.

Watch the loved up moments of the couple in the video below.