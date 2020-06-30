Victoria took to social media to share beautiful baby bump photos to announce her good news. An excerpt of her caption reads “This is my testimony after a year of marriage, I am so elated to welcome my first bundle of sweetness”.

The budding actress who married Ghanaian blogger, Eugene Safo-Nkansah, last year detailed that she welcomed a baby girl yesterday.

Talking about her journey to motherhood, she wrote: “After a long wait in months, the process of excruciating pain and expectations of what baby looks like, I am fully grateful to God for seeing my husband and I through to the safe arrival of a beautiful baby girl, born last night 29th June 2020”.

See her post below.