The 19-year-old multiple award-winning actress’ brother, Samuel Daniels, broke the news yesterday via his Instagram page.

Regina welcomed her bundle of joy just two days after she was thrown a glamourous surprise baby shower by her friends.

Her brother confirmed the news with a post on Instagram, saying: “OFFICIALLY AN UNCLE YOU KNOW? Congratulations my diamond. It’s a bouncing baby boy. Iyanu ti sele @regina.daniels @regina.daniels Gods the greatest.”

Regina and her billionaire husband, Nwoko confirmed that they were expecting their first child together in May.

Daniels marriage to Nwoko, an older man, has been subjected to massive social media trolling.

The couple got married in April 2019 and the 38 years gap between them was heavily criticised by many.