There’s no genuine man of God in Ghana – Rev Obofour

Rev. Obofour pointed out the involvement of some pastors in adultery leading to divorce and others in fornication, engaging in sexual affairs with three women at once (threesome).

Pulse Ghana

He believes these failings among pastors indicate the absence of genuine men of God in Ghana, encouraging people to trust in God instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There are no genuine men of God in this country. No pastor is a healer. I'm not attacking the church, which I would never do. Your focus should be on the man who suffered for three days for us, not on their statements.

The one considered genuine has committed adultery, resulting in divorce. The Bible says if you can't manage your home, you can't manage the house of God. I'm not labelling the person as fake, but they have failed.

Pulse Ghana

"Others have defrauded people for money. Those claiming to be genuine men of God engage in threesomes. Some drive cars and acquire goods from the port without paying duty. Others employ land guards to acquire land through dubious means. Therefore, we don't attend church to follow a pastor but God," he stated in a video shared by Zionfelix on his Instagram page.

Rev. Obofour added that newer, smaller churches may hold more potential for true spiritual growth than established, widely revered ones.

ADVERTISEMENT