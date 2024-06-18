ADVERTISEMENT
There’s no genuine man of God in Ghana – Rev Obofour

Dorcas Agambila

The leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) worldwide, Reverend Kwaku Agyei Antwi, also known as Rev. Obofour, has cautioned Christians against placing their trust in clergymen.

Rev Obofour
Rev Obofour

He maintains that nearly every clergyman has flaws and advises against complete trust in them.

Rev. Obofour pointed out the involvement of some pastors in adultery leading to divorce and others in fornication, engaging in sexual affairs with three women at once (threesome).

Rev Obofour with wife in church
Rev Obofour with wife in church

He believes these failings among pastors indicate the absence of genuine men of God in Ghana, encouraging people to trust in God instead.

"There are no genuine men of God in this country. No pastor is a healer. I'm not attacking the church, which I would never do. Your focus should be on the man who suffered for three days for us, not on their statements.

The one considered genuine has committed adultery, resulting in divorce. The Bible says if you can't manage your home, you can't manage the house of God. I'm not labelling the person as fake, but they have failed.

Rev Obofour|Fashion Style
Rev Obofour|Fashion Style

"Others have defrauded people for money. Those claiming to be genuine men of God engage in threesomes. Some drive cars and acquire goods from the port without paying duty. Others employ land guards to acquire land through dubious means. Therefore, we don't attend church to follow a pastor but God," he stated in a video shared by Zionfelix on his Instagram page.

Rev. Obofour added that newer, smaller churches may hold more potential for true spiritual growth than established, widely revered ones.

He urged believers to concentrate on their personal relationship with the Almighty, fulfill their spiritual duties and leave judgment to God.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

