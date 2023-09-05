Rev. Obofour explains with evidence why he stormed the viral 'worldly' party in Kumasi

And as a courtesy, he decided to honor the invitation of his friend by attending the party.

Touching on how he ended up at such a place after a harmless invite from his childhood friend who was organizing the party, Obofour said,

“Exactly a week ago, my very good, rich, and down-to-earth friend invited me to a party. He is the CEO of Ridge Condos. He invited me to his party. I am laying emphasis on a party. He asked me to come because we are childhood friends and if you meet this man, he is so down to earth. he relates to his workers well and is a true reflection of godliness. He gives hope to the hopeless.

“We are putting up some huge projects in Techiman, so we got back to Kumasi and he told me that he is having an All-Black party that evening so I should come keep him company. I’m talking about a party and not a nightclub. I was at his office upstairs and he gave me a nice treat. Later, we descended to the party grounds and we met Nana B and Taabea Bitters CEO. I was with these people and we sat at a table together. I am very much aware of the presence of top bloggers, influencers, and co, yet, because I have nothing to hide, I was there.”

Rev. Obofour averred that out of the many reactions he chanced on; he was really shocked about claims that he was at a nightclub.

“I saw countless captions that I was at a nightclub. How? If you hate me, don’t destroy my name. don’t say what you don’t know. Even if I was at a nightclub, and so what?” he said.

According to him, most of his problems in life so far, stemmed from associating himself with his colleague pastors, adding that he (Obofour) will only go where he is accepted.

“Jesus went where he was accepted. I always say that almost all the problems I have had in my life were championed by pastors. These are pastors I respected so much and held in high esteem. A time came and they teamed up against me. Some of them wanted me to go to jail for nothing. They just wanted to bring me down,” he stressed.

Over the weekend, Rev. Obofour and his entourage with a bunch of celebrities from Accra, thronged Kumasi for the all-black party on Friday 25th August 2023, at the Ridge Condos.

Some celebs present included Hajia Bintu, James Gardiner, Sister Derby, Medikal, Shatta Michy, Kalybos, Yaw Dabo, and many more.

Rev. Obofour who left his wife and kids behind went there to spray 200 cedi notes on slay queens. He also danced with a few of them.

