The party was to celebrate the birthdays for two of his children who turned a year older. Lawrensa Agyei Antwi, who is the daughter of the affluent Ghanaian pastor turned 6 years old on February 6th and her younger, Obofuour Jnr, clocked 2 on 17th January.

Accordingly, the man of God and his wife decided to hold a joint birthday party for their children, which happened today, 15th February, at their Accra residence. The saw Stonebwoy’s wife in attendance with her daughter, Jidulah Setakla, who joined the other kids at the party.

READ ALSO: Watch the moment a drone delivered the rings in church for Despite's son wedding

Other celebrities and Ghanaian popular faces such as Counsellor Lutterodt, Prophet Kumchacha, Kumawood actor Oteele were also spotted at the birthday party. The APC founder was present himself in his usual element, turning the party up as he also jams to Shatta Wale's song.

Shatta Wale and Rev Obofour

Watch the videos below for highlights of how the birthday celebrants arrived in toy Range Rover and G Wagon cars to the party and more.