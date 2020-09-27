Based on this, he decided to lift that burden off a lucky couple by gifting them a house, a car and money to be able to cater for their kids.

According to Zionfelix.net, the gesture happened at the naming ceremony of the triplets of the famous man of God.

The benevolent Man of God revealed he heard the plight of the couple through Kofi Adoma Nwanwani’s Kofi TV platform and he was touched to help them.

Rev Obofour, therefore, gave a three-bedroom house and a business startup capital of GH¢20,000 to the mother of the triplets.

He also gave the father of the triplets a new Hyundai Elantra vehicle which cost about GH¢70,000.

Watch the donation below