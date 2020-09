The popular 'Man of God' welcomed a triplets into the world a few weeks ago with his wife, Ciara Antwi aka Bofowaa.

At the christening yesterday, September 26th, Reverend Obofuor showed how rich he is by throwing around wads of money.

In a video by Zionfelix.net, guests at the ceremony were seen scrambling for some of the cash that were thrown into the air.

He also displayed an impeccable dancing skills to the delight of the numerous guests that were around.

Watch the video below