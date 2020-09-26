According to a poster sighted by Pulse.com.gh, Barbara will be buried on Saturday, but before that, her body will be laid in state for public viewing at the Kingdom Church in Orlando, Florida.

The viewing will be between the hours of 10:00 and 11:00 in the morning.

After the viewing, a funeral service will be held at the same venue for the deceased immediately.

Barbara Tommey, 27, was killed by her husband, Pastor Ofori on September 8, 2020, outside the Navy Federal Credit Union branch where she worked.

Barbara and her husband were married for five years before the gory incident.

Funeral details of Barbara Tommey

From the accounts of some of the people who knew Tommey and her husband, the marriage had been a toxic one with Ofori exhibiting violence and issuing threats on the life of the lady.

Sylvester Ofori is currently facing charges of murder.

He appeared before a federal judge in Florida to face charges of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors read out charges against him and detailed the operation that lead to his arrest.