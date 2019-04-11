The Pastor’s kind gesture was out of the celebrations to mark the 60th birthday of his mother, Maame Afia Pokuaa, who also received a piece of gold and a 2019 land cruiser prado from his son, as her birthday gift.

Kumawood actress, Christiana Awuni and Akyere Bruwaaa were also among the other 15 people who were also gifted cars at the gathering which happen at the Tema Branch of the Anointed Palace Church.

The affluent and generous man of God also added some cash gift to those who gifted the cars, to use it to fuel the cars home. Christiana Awuni and Akyere Bruwaaa received 4 wheel drive Mazda cars and a sum of GHC5,000 each.

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Brother Sammy, also had a Chevrolet Camaro from Obofuor, which he picked up from the Kumasi home of the pastor, who described him as the Michael Jackson of the Ghanaian gospel industry.

Watch more from the video below.