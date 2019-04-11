According to the former Starr Drive co-host, a desperate graduate, who has been unemployed for three years approached her, seeking for a job offer but she had no vacancy.

Anita Erskine added that she, however, understood the young man’s frustration, therefore, offered him an engagement as a temporary driver for her production crew and shockingly the gentleman declined.

The media-savvy then shared the tale across her social media platforms but that attracted some backlash from social media as some people called her out to respect the gentleman’s choice and not make him look like an ingrate.

One reply to her post on Twitter which describes her job offer as a crappy one has fast attracted over 800 retweets with others lambasting her for even sharing the story on social media.

However, others shared other opinions in support of Anita’s shock as to why the graduate declined to take the job.

See the tweets below and tell us what you think too.