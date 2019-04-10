The film which features veteran movie stars like Adjetey Anang, James Gardiner, Fella Makafui, DKB and others, also saw an appearance from colleague singer, Kwesi Arthur.

The filmed which is set to be premiered soon is titled “Sugar” which has been named after the “adiepena” singer’s debut album which will also be released soon.

KiDi, though a musician, has shown off some great acting skills, which we won’t be surprised if he starts landing some more movie roles soon.

Watch the trailer below and tell us what you think too.