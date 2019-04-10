According to the Kumawood actress turned musician, she doesn’t care when the audience boo her at shows because she gets paid regardless.

In an interview seen by pulse.com.gh, she, however, expressed worry for those audiences who boo acts on stages. Yaa Jackson’s reason is that it is the audience who pay for the show and she doesn’t suffer any loss when booed.

“Like I get on stage to perform and people start clapping and shouting away, yo I came to perform and you are the one who has paid to watch me. I’ve taken my money and going to spend it ” she in Twi.

Watch the video below and before you boo Yaa Jackson next time, don’t forget she says you might be the one losing.