Rex Omar lands new job, inches closer to ministerial appointment if NDC wins

According to a statement by the NDC, Rex Omar will be the key figure in mobilising and organizing individuals in the creative industry to support the NDC's campaign efforts leading up to the December 7, 2024, election.

Pulse Ghana

Rex Omar is a respected figure in the Ghanaian music industry, recognised for his musical talent and expertise in intellectual property rights. His deep understanding and experience in the field have made him a leading authority on intellectual property issues in Ghana.

Over his extensive career, Rex Omar has held several notable positions, including:

Serving as the Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) since 2017, now in his second term

Formerly holding the position of Vice President at the Copyright Society of Ghana

Being a member of the 2013 Committee for National Intellectual Property and Policy Strategy

Acting as the former Head of Business and Finance for the Musicians Union of Ghana

Beyond his roles in Ghana, Rex Omar is also affiliated with international organisations. He is a member of SUISSA, the Copyright Society of Switzerland, and holds a publishing contract with EMI in Germany.

Graphic.com.gh broke the news about Rex Omar's new appointment. The NDC's appointment is seen as a strategic move to engage the creative arts community and leverage cultural influence in its campaign for the upcoming elections.