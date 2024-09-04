ADVERTISEMENT
Rex Omar lands new job, inches closer to ministerial appointment if NDC wins

Selorm Tali

A few days after, Rex Omar was listed in a pulse.com.gh feature on showbiz personalities who could likely get government appointment should the NDC or NPP win power, the legendary Ghanaian musician has landed a new political job.

Rex Omar
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has appointed the well-known Highlife musician to lead the party's creative arts initiatives in the run-up to the 2024 general election.

According to a statement by the NDC, Rex Omar will be the key figure in mobilising and organizing individuals in the creative industry to support the NDC's campaign efforts leading up to the December 7, 2024, election.

Rex Omar at the meeting with the IGP
Rex Omar is a respected figure in the Ghanaian music industry, recognised for his musical talent and expertise in intellectual property rights. His deep understanding and experience in the field have made him a leading authority on intellectual property issues in Ghana.

Over his extensive career, Rex Omar has held several notable positions, including:

  • Serving as the Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) since 2017, now in his second term
  • Formerly holding the position of Vice President at the Copyright Society of Ghana
  • Being a member of the 2013 Committee for National Intellectual Property and Policy Strategy
  • Acting as the former Head of Business and Finance for the Musicians Union of Ghana

Beyond his roles in Ghana, Rex Omar is also affiliated with international organisations. He is a member of SUISSA, the Copyright Society of Switzerland, and holds a publishing contract with EMI in Germany.

Graphic.com.gh broke the news about Rex Omar's new appointment. The NDC's appointment is seen as a strategic move to engage the creative arts community and leverage cultural influence in its campaign for the upcoming elections.

Rex Omar's appointment is an insight that the NDC recognises his essence of making an impact in the Ghanaian Creative Arts space. Hence, it becomes more evident that the Party won't overlook him if anyone is needed for a Creative Arts role in the next NDC government.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

