In a new report by the website, a close source to the singer has disclosed that she is now dating rapper A$AP Rocky who has been her longtime friend. The news comes after the couple was spotted having dinner together with friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York over the weekend.

The romance rumours between the Fenty Boss and the 'Praise The Lord' rapper surfaced months ago after Rihanna's split from her Arab billionaire boyfriend. Hassan Jameel dated the singer for three years with their breakup reported in January.

After the breakup, The Sun reported that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had been seeing each other, but a source told E! that she was then still single. In July, the singer featured the "Everyday" rapper in her Fenty Skin campaign and that saw them doing several interviews together to promote the collaboration.

The pair also featured together in GQ Magazine where A$AP Rocky made it public how much he has been deeply connected with Rihanna that sometimes they forget they are working together.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

" I think the hardest part about working with you is not goofin’ off and laughing the whole time. Like this s— is comedy," he said. "That's the hardest part. You know, people be so cool it's hard not to, not to laugh. That's all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it's still work at the end of the day," A$AP said.

However, none of the acts has reacted to the new report of their secret affair yet even though the report is buzzing across social media platforms. Most Netizens have taken the report as good news over reasons that the pair fit each other.

Meanwhile, others have also been trolling Drake for not being the one in A$AP Rocky's shoes right now to be Rihanna's King.

The rapper has previously dated celebrities such as Kendall Jenner in 2017 and Brazilian model Daiane Sodré last year.