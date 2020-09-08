Roland was one of the popular TV3 faces as a newscaster until he moved to join Joy News, owned by Multimedia Ghana and now, he has returned to where he calls home. According to reports, he tendered in his resignation to cut ties with Multimedia after 7 years.

TV3 has already announced him as a new member of the Media General family. A tweet by Tv3 reads "Good to have you back, Roland Walker. From all of us, welcome back home". He now joins MzGee at TV3 who also left Multimedia.

READ ALSO: Koo Fori's home burn to ashes after fire outbreak

Roland also took to social media to confirm his new job. "New Chapter, New Beginning, Same Grace, Thank you all for your support over the years. Let's win here too. #MediaGeneral #TV3GH".

Roland was a news anchor, producer and morning host of the AM SHOW on the JoyNews. According to reports, he will be reading news on TV3. See what some fans have been saying about his new move in the tweets below.